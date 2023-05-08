Soddies fall to Corpus Christi in series finale
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell Sunday afternoon to the Corpus Christi Hooks in a battle, 5-4.
This was the last game of a six game series for the Soddies on the road at Whataburger field. The Hooks won the series 4-2.
Amarillo will now return to HODGETOWN this upcoming week to play the Midland RockHounds in a six-game series. First game is set for Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.
