Soddies fall to Corpus Christi in series finale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell Sunday afternoon to the Corpus Christi Hooks in a battle, 5-4.

This was the last game of a six game series for the Soddies on the road at Whataburger field. The Hooks won the series 4-2.

Amarillo will now return to HODGETOWN this upcoming week to play the Midland RockHounds in a six-game series. First game is set for Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.