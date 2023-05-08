Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Soddies fall to Corpus Christi in series finale

Sod Poodles
Sod Poodles(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell Sunday afternoon to the Corpus Christi Hooks in a battle, 5-4.

This was the last game of a six game series for the Soddies on the road at Whataburger field. The Hooks won the series 4-2.

Amarillo will now return to HODGETOWN this upcoming week to play the Midland RockHounds in a six-game series. First game is set for Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
May 6 Local Election Results
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning near downtown...
1 wounded after early morning shooting near downtown Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting, sending one man to the...
APD investigating overnight shooting, sending one man to the hospital
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

Latest News

Jurado Sisters
‘It was like a movie’: Two sisters go head to head for a chance to compete at the state golf tournament
Sod Poodles
Sod Poodles fall to Hooks in game five of the series
Amarillo College Badgers
Badgers welcome Bulldogs to HODGETOWN for last games of the regular season
Sanford-Fritch wins area
Lady Eagles battle back to win area championship over Floydada