Plainview ISD working with local police, FBI after claims of sexual assault of 6-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The FBI will be joining the investigation on the sexual assault of a 6-year-old Plainview ISD student at South Elementary.

A family of a 6-year-old student claims she was sexually assaulted by boys in her class. They reportedly pulled her under a desk and forced her to perform sexual acts. These acts were recorded on a school iPad.

Plainview parents and community members have organized protests outside of the Plainview ISD administration building, looking for answers.

Plainview ISD released a statement on Monday, stating local law enforcement and the FBI are working on the case. In addition, the case has also been submitted to the Hale County District Attorney’s Office for further investigation.

Classes have been cancelled for a second day, according to the release. First, Monday’s classes were canceled due to “threats of violence” directed at the school and the recent mass shooting in Allen.

School officials stated they have contacted the Texas Education Agency and the Texas DPS’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division. They stated they have received threats against the school district and its educators from across the nation.

“Once we receive feedback from both entities, we will decide on when classes may continue,” the released said.

