New in Amarillo: Jump for joy or take out your aggression at 2 new hot spots

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Jump and smash your way into this week’s edition of New in Amarillo.

Urban Air

If you’re looking for a place to let children run wild, the perfect place just opened in Amarillo.

Urban Air is an indoor adventure park in the Westgate Mall. From wall-to-wall trampolines, dodgeball courts, and obstacle courses - to tube playgrounds with multi-level climbing ropes and twisting tubes - the park is equipped with unique attractions that can only be found in Urban Air.

“We have a fun safe clean environment for anywhere from three years old to parents so there are options for everyone from the youngest toddlers to a lot of options that are really popular for teenagers,” said Kelsey Torres, franchise co-owner of Urban Air.

Families can purchase endless play memberships starting at just $10.99 per month and enjoy unlimited access to the new park. Urban Air also offers birthday parties where all decorations are provided.

“We do not have time slots, you can stay all day if you like,” said Torres. “We also offer zip lining, rock climbing, and other ropes courses. We have a lot more options than just trampolines.”

Legacy Airsoft and Gaming: Legacy Smash

If you’re looking for a place to blow off some steam, rage rooms are becoming more popular.

Legacy Airsoft and Gaming has opened a rage room where you can break things legally.

Participants get a crate full of items to smash and a 30-minute time limit.

You can also bring in your own items to smash including dishes, pictures, and televisions.

