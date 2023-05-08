Man dead after off-road crash at Canadian River

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash yesterday in the Canadian River that left one person dead.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, on May 7 at about 2:20 a.m., deputies were called to the Canadian River for a crash.

Deputies arrived a half mile east of Dumas Highway where they found a four passenger off-road vehicle that had flipped.

Law enforcement says that one of the occupants was pinned under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as Santiago Nunez.

Santiago’s next of kin has been notified and the investigation remains ongoing.

