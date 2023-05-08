‘It was like a movie’: Two sisters go head to head for a chance to compete at the state golf tournament

CHILDRESS, Texas (KFDA) - Sisters and teammates Elena and Isabella Jurado were hoping history would repeat itself and the Childress Lady Bobcats golf team would get to compete at the UIL state golf tournament as a team.

When that didn’t happen, it was time to see who would make it individually, never in a million years did the Jurado sisters think that it would come down to them two for the last spot.

“I had no idea we didn’t make it until I gave them my scorecard and they were like we didn’t, the team wasn’t going,” Childress High School senior golfer Elena Jurado said. “They hadn’t told me yet that we were looking at a playoff, but when they did, no tears. I’m telling you, I was just shocked.”

“Elena had shot her 84 and I was like if Isa (Isabella) makes this putt, they are going to have a playoff,” Childress High School girls golf head coach Kendalyn Ferguson said.

“They announced it, and the guy said ‘the Jurado girls are going,’ and the funniest thing was all you could hear was just gasps,” Childress High School sophomore golfer Isabella Jurado said.

Walking to the playoff hole, both sisters were hit with so many emotions.

“Either I lost and didn’t make it, or I beat my sister out of going to state her senior year,” Isabella said.

“Once we teed off before I hit the ball, I was just like it could go left, it could go right, or it could go down the middle. I swung it and I said whatever is God’s plan it’ll happen... and it went perfectly down the middle,” Elena said.

“I was like this is the craziest thing ever, I feel like we are literally in a movie. Like this is not something that happens,” Isabella said.

It was a movie in the making for the Jurado sisters.

Thanks to their father, the two got their first taste of golf at a young age and started to fall in love with the sport.

“When we were really little, my dad bought us the plastic clubs and that’s how we started playing,” Elena said. “It was never seriously though until junior high. I started my 8th grade year and played in this local league, Greenbelt Junior Golf League, and they got me started.”

When Elena got into high school, she was determined to have a successful golf career. Her freshman year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, her sophomore year was cut short due to an ACL injury.

Elena bounced back her junior year, Isabella’s freshman year, and the Lady Bobcats got the chance to make a run at the 3A state golf tournament and finished in 4th place with a total score of 740.00.

Watching her sister work hard and stay determined through these obstacles fueled Isabella to be her absolute best on the golf course as well.

“When she got in high school, I started coming out here (the golf course) with her and it kind of motivated me to do better seeing her practice so hard and seeing how good she got, so I just started wanting to come out here a lot more,” Isabella said.

Only having two years together on the Lady Bobcats squad, the Jurado sisters have soaked in every moment they’ve had to play with each other.

“We fuel each other, she makes me determined to beat her, because she is so much better than I was when I was at her level,” Elena said. “She keeps me on my toes.”

“It’s definitely crazy,” Isabella said. “I mean off the course we fight a lot like sisters do, but on the course I am now just determined to beat her. I’m two years younger than her, so why not beat her, just for the fun of it. Honestly, she just makes me determined to be the best I can, because I know if I get to where she’s at, I’ll be good.”

Being only a sophomore, Isabella still has a lot to look forward to with two more years as a Lady Bobcat.

“Next year I hope to be in the mid to high 70s and by my senior year to be in the 60s,” Isabella said when asked about her goals. “I really hope, it’s a big dream, but I really want to go D1 and possibly go pro.”

For Elena, she has already committed to play golf at the next level.

“It’s not my last year playing golf, I have committed to play at Letourneau University, a D3 school in Longview, Tx. I am going to study to become a pilot,” Elena said.

In the end though, both sisters will be making the trip to Austin on May 15th. Isabella going as her sister’s biggest fan.

“Trust in yourself that you can do good,” Isabella said when asked what she would say to her ahead of the tournament. “You’re the greatest player I know. I know you can win that state tournament and I’ll be cheering you on from the side will all of our family, and I know you’ll do amazing.”

The UIL girls state golf tournament will be on May 15th-16th in Austin, Tx.

For the 3A classification, Elena will be competing at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course.

Her tee time is at 8:00 a.m. on May 15th.

