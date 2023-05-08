Who's Hiring?
InfantRisk Center offering free subscriptions to health, safety apps for Mother’s Day

The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be offering free subscriptions to health and safety apps.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be offering free subscriptions to health and safety apps.

The free six-month subscriptions to MommyMeds and InfantRisk HCP apps will be offered from May 10 until May 14 in honor of Mother’s Day.

MommyMeds is a health and safety app for pregnant and breastfeeding people, according to a press release.

The app’s database has more than 20,000 drugs and medications and informs users what each drug is used for, potential side effects to be aware of and if the drug is safe to use at various stages of pregnancy and breastfeeding.

“Moms can get the answers when they need them. Life doesn’t happen during business hours,” said Kaytlin Krutsch, Pharm.D., a TTUHSC assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the InfantRisk Center. “It’s so rewarding to let them know they can take care of themselves by taking needed medications and be a good mom at the same time.”

The InfantRisk HCP app gives health care providers fast, convenient access to up-to-date and evidence-based information about prescription and non-prescription medications and their safety during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

It includes reliable safety ratings and other information on more than 20,000 drugs and lists appropriate drugs for pregnant and breastfeeding people for various conditions like headaches, nausea and allergies.

Both apps are available in English and Spanish and can be downloaded through the App Store or Play Store.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

