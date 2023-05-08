Discovery Center hosting Parents’ Night Out for Mother’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is bringing back Parents’ Night Out this Friday for Mother’s Day.

Camp Discovery is offering childcare May 12 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. for kids ages 4-11 for parents wanting to celebrate Mother’s Day early.

The Parents’ Night Out evening camp will include demonstrations, experiments, exhibit exploration and hands-on learning with educators.

Raising Cane’s will be provided as dinner for those registered.

Members will pay $25 for their first child and $20 for every additional child.

Non-members will pay $30 for their first child and $25 for every additional child.

Caregivers are encouraged to register soon as spots are limited.

