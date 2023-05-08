Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Discovery Center hosting Parents’ Night Out for Mother’s Day

The Discovery Center is bringing back Parents’ Night Out in time for Mother’s Day Friday evening.
The Discovery Center is bringing back Parents’ Night Out in time for Mother’s Day Friday evening.(Source: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is bringing back Parents’ Night Out this Friday for Mother’s Day.

Camp Discovery is offering childcare May 12 from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. for kids ages 4-11 for parents wanting to celebrate Mother’s Day early.

The Parents’ Night Out evening camp will include demonstrations, experiments, exhibit exploration and hands-on learning with educators.

Raising Cane’s will be provided as dinner for those registered.

Members will pay $25 for their first child and $20 for every additional child.

Non-members will pay $30 for their first child and $25 for every additional child.

Caregivers are encouraged to register soon as spots are limited.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.
2 dead after head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
May 6 Local Election Results
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting, sending one man to the...
APD investigating overnight shooting, sending one man to the hospital
One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning near downtown...
1 wounded after early morning shooting near downtown Amarillo
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Greg Rohloff will lead WT's Great Books discussion of an Amarillo-born author.
WT Great Books Series featuring Amarillo-born author
The InfantRisk Center at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center will be offering free subscriptions...
InfantRisk Center offering free subscriptions to health, safety apps for Mother’s Day
New in Amarillo: Jump for joy or take out your aggression at 2 new hot spots
New in Amarillo: Jump for joy or take out your aggression at 2 new hot spots
chat
THE CHAT: Rhonda has your Eye on Wellness