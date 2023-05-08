Who's Hiring?
Crews to demolish a bridge on Wednesday in Ochiltree County

Officials are warning drivers as they get ready to demolish a bridge on Wednesday in Ochiltree...
Officials are warning drivers as they get ready to demolish a bridge on Wednesday in Ochiltree County.(TxDOT)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are warning drivers as they get ready to demolish a bridge on Wednesday in Ochiltree County.

Texas Department of Transportation said beginning May 10, crews will begin to remove and replace the Wolf Creek tributary bridge on County Road U.

During the demolition, drivers who usually get to the Wolf Creek County Park from County Road U will need to take a marked detour.

The marked detour will be from U.S. 83 to Farm-to-Market Road 2711 to County Road 24.

The bridge is expected to open by the end of July.

The bridge replacement project includes erosion control and installing a metal beam guardrail fence.

