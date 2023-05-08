The Chance for Storms Returns Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see sunny skies for the rest of the day today, temperatures eventually topping out in the mid 80′s, slightly cooler than what we saw yesterday. As for tomorrow, there will be a very small chance for some storms to form later in the day, the chances increasing the farther eastward you are. Confidence is a little higher for the day on Wednesday, where almost everybody will see at least the chance to have some storms move through their hometown. An upper level pattern chance is looking more and more likely for the weekend, where it could feature some more widespread rain and some cooler temperatures as well.

