Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The Chance for Storms Returns Tomorrow

By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see sunny skies for the rest of the day today, temperatures eventually topping out in the mid 80′s, slightly cooler than what we saw yesterday. As for tomorrow, there will be a very small chance for some storms to form later in the day, the chances increasing the farther eastward you are. Confidence is a little higher for the day on Wednesday, where almost everybody will see at least the chance to have some storms move through their hometown. An upper level pattern chance is looking more and more likely for the weekend, where it could feature some more widespread rain and some cooler temperatures as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.
2 dead after head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
May 6 Local Election Results
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting, sending one man to the...
APD investigating overnight shooting, sending one man to the hospital
One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning near downtown...
1 wounded after early morning shooting near downtown Amarillo
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
Shelden Web Graphic
Summertime Heat, and Rain?
Monday Morning Outlook 5/8
Monday Morning Outlook 5/8
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
A Warm Start to the Week