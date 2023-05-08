CDC: Suicide rates in teen girls up 60% in new report

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A report using data from 2021, states that the rate of teen girls seriously considering suicide drastically increased by 60% from 2011.

The report came out in February and the West Texas chapter of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention says Amarillo rates have dropped, but are still concerning.

“I do know that it is still higher than the national average, however I think something that we’re doing is working and something that we’re doing is right. So we just need to keep on doing that and continue to bring those numbers down in our community,” said Mackenzie Ellis, a member of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Although there is no simple answer, the foundation says several factors contribute to our high rate.

“I believe there are multiple contributing factors. Unfortunately girls, they tend to have a higher rate of being victims of sexual violence,” said Ellis.

According to the CDC, 1 in 5 teen girls experienced sexual violence in 2021. Social media is also believed to be a major factor.

“I think social media can play obviously a huge component into that, but I also believe that it’s such an important role for us as adults in teens lives to be able to show them how to handle that tool in a positive way,” said Ellis.

Many suicide prevention resources are available in our area. The foundation wants the public to be aware of the suicide and crisis lifeline which can be reached at 988.

If you are interested in volunteering with the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, click here.

