Bell Boeing awarded $482 million contract to build 4 CMV-22B Ospreys

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Boeing was awarded a $482 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The contract covers the production of four CMV-22B aircrafts for the U.S. Navy, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Defense.

Officials said 12.73 percent of the work will be done in Amarillo, with the majority of the work being performed in Fort Worth.

The work is expected to be completed in June of 2026.

To read more on the contract, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.