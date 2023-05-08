Who's Hiring?
AMBER Alert issued for missing teenager from San Antonio

(TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - An AMBER alert has been issued for a missing teenager who is believed to be in danger.

According to the San Antonio Police Department the 14-year old, Juelz Robinson, is believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”

Robinson is described as 5′6 tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen a week ago on May 1st on the 900 block of Classen Pass in San Antonio. He was wearing black frame glasses, a dark colored T-shirt, black Nike shorts and slip ons.

If you or anyone you know has information about Robinson’s whereabouts please contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

