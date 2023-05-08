Amarillo Social Club robbed at gunpoint last night, police say

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said the Amarillo Social Club was robbed at gunpoint last night.

Sunday about 11:53 p.m., officers were called about a robbery at the Amarillo Social Club, located at 1619 S. Kentucky St., according to an Amarillo Police Department press release.

The employees told police that the robbery happened about 11:10 p.m.

Victims told officers that a car backed up to the the business. A man got out of the car and went inside.

He handed the employee a note that demanded money before pointing a gun at the employee.

After the employee gave him the money, the man got back into the car and drove away.

The APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the robbery.

