2 dead after head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have died after a head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.
The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 5.
DPS officials say 27-year-old Andres Galvan of Sunland Park, New Mexico was driving north on Loop 335 while 48-year-old Michelle Pearson of Amarillo was driving south.
Officials say Galvan veered into the southbound lane and struck Pearson’s car head-on.
Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.