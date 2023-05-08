2 dead after head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two people have died after a head-on collision on South Loop 335 near Amarillo.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

DPS officials say 27-year-old Andres Galvan of Sunland Park, New Mexico was driving north on Loop 335 while 48-year-old Michelle Pearson of Amarillo was driving south.

Officials say Galvan veered into the southbound lane and struck Pearson’s car head-on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

