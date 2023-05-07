Sod Poodles fall to Hooks in game five of the series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell in game five of the six-game series to the Corpus Christi Hooks, 12-7.

The Hooks jumped out on the Soddies early 10-0.

With a home run in the top of the 5th from Ryan Bliss helped Amarillo rally back by putting six on the board, but the Sod Poodles couldn’t take the lead as they fell in the end 12-7.

The Soddies are looking to tie the series back up tomorrow with one more game at Whataburger field against Corpus Christi.

