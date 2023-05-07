Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles fall to Hooks in game five of the series

Sod Poodles
Sod Poodles(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell in game five of the six-game series to the Corpus Christi Hooks, 12-7.

The Hooks jumped out on the Soddies early 10-0.

With a home run in the top of the 5th from Ryan Bliss helped Amarillo rally back by putting six on the board, but the Sod Poodles couldn’t take the lead as they fell in the end 12-7.

The Soddies are looking to tie the series back up tomorrow with one more game at Whataburger field against Corpus Christi.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit him on Interstate 40 in Amarillo.
1 with life-threatening injuries after hit by vehicle on I-40 in Amarillo
Kevin Costner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK launch of the streaming site...
Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Workers found the body of a 21-year-old college student on the campus of a Nevada university.
Workers find body of 21-year-old college student in middle of campus
A 15-year-old was arrested after one person was wounded in a shooting yesterday on Belleview.
Amarillo police: 15-year-old arrested in Thursday shooting on Belleview
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Amarillo College Badgers
Badgers welcome Bulldogs to HODGETOWN for last games of the regular season
Sanford-Fritch wins area
Lady Eagles battle back to win area championship over Floydada
Dons Baseball
Dons season ends in bi-district round against Lubbock Monterey
Ralls softball advances past West Texas.
Ralls pulls away late to take win over West Texas High