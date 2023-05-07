Who's Hiring?
Plainview ISD cancels classes for Monday, citing threats of violence

2018 Plainview ISD logo
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview ISD is canceling classes for Monday, citing “misinformation” and “threats of violence.”

The district issued this statement on their website on Sunday afternoon:

“As we continue to receive threats and as there was a mass shooting in Allen Texas, PISD will cancel school Monday throughout the district in an abundance of caution. Due to misinformation regarding a matter under investigation, we continue to receive threats of violence that are extremely concerning. Our police chief has submitted all of the screenshots to the FBI, DPS, and other relevant law enforcement agencies. We will remain in communication and advise families when we will reconvene classes.”

This follows a week of protests and outrage from parents after claims that a 6-year-old girl was forced to perform sex acts at South Elementary.

