Officials: Body found in Lake Erie identified as missing man

Ohio officials identified a body found in Lake Erie as a man who had been reported missing.
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials have identified a body pulled from Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday as a man who had been reported missing.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was identified as 40-year-old Michael Powidel.

According to police, emergency personnel retrieved the victim from Lake Erie around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

Solon police said Powidel left his home on May 2.

It is unclear exactly where Powidel’s body was located.

Police did not provide any additional information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

