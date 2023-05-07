Who's Hiring?
Lady Eagles battle back to win area championship over Floydada

By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles softball team battled back after a nail-biting loss on Friday night to take game two and three of the series against the Floydada Lady Whirlwinds on Saturday afternoon to win the area championship.

In game two, the Lady Eagles won 12-6 and then they finished it off with a win in game three, 9-7, to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

