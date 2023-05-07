Lady Eagles battle back to win area championship over Floydada

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sanford-Fritch Lady Eagles softball team battled back after a nail-biting loss on Friday night to take game two and three of the series against the Floydada Lady Whirlwinds on Saturday afternoon to win the area championship.

In game two, the Lady Eagles won 12-6 and then they finished it off with a win in game three, 9-7, to advance to the regional quarterfinals.

