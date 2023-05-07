Hot Temperatures Lasting to Start the Work Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see breezy conditions for the rest of the day today with temperatures eventually topping out in the low to mid 90′s. We’ll see a subtle wind shift later in the night tonight, bringing in winds out of the north that will give us a little bit of relief from the summertime heat, where highs tomorrow look to be a few degrees cooler, building into the mid to upper 80′s. Temperatures rebound right back into the 90′s on Tuesday. Chances are increasing by a bit for a line of storms to form late in the day on Tuesday, thanks to a good deal of daytime heating and some humid conditions building in as well.

