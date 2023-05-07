Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Hot Temperatures Lasting to Start the Work Week

By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll see breezy conditions for the rest of the day today with temperatures eventually topping out in the low to mid 90′s. We’ll see a subtle wind shift later in the night tonight, bringing in winds out of the north that will give us a little bit of relief from the summertime heat, where highs tomorrow look to be a few degrees cooler, building into the mid to upper 80′s. Temperatures rebound right back into the 90′s on Tuesday. Chances are increasing by a bit for a line of storms to form late in the day on Tuesday, thanks to a good deal of daytime heating and some humid conditions building in as well.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KFDA ELECTION COVERAGE 2023
May 6 Local Election Results
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning near downtown...
1 wounded after early morning shooting near downtown Amarillo
Mage (8), with Javier Castellano aboard, across the finish line to win the 149th running of the...
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Perryton ISD Bond 2023
Perryton ISD proposes 2 bonds for election day

Latest News

Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Sunday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Another Hot Day in the Forecast!
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Cool Nights, Hot Days