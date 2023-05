AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons baseball season ended Saturday afternoon in a 3-0 loss against Lubbock Monterey.

In the first game of the series on Friday night, the Dons lost 10-0. After the Plainsmen’s win today, they swept the series to win the Bi-district championship and move on to the area round.

