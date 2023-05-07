Cool Nights, Hot Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll get a little bit of relief from the heat tonight with lows dipping into the low to mid 50′s with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will warm right back up tomorrow, with many cities having the opportunity to reach into the 90′s. It will be mostly sunny for most of the area, with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two clipping the far southeastern part of the panhandle. The sunny and hot weather will continue into the beginning part of the week, before we see a slight cooldown going into Wednesday, with the chance for scattered thunderstorms returning.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.