APD investigating overnight shooting, sending one man to the hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting, sending one man to the hospital.

Police say on Sunday at 2:09 a.m., officers were sent to the area of NW 2nd Ave and N Tyler St on shots fired and one person possibly injured.

While searching the area for a victim or suspects, officers were told the male victim had been taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries from being shot.

Officers went to the hospital and interviewed the victim, who told them the shooting happened at a building on NW 6th Ave, after several people got into an argument.

Police say the victim did not know the suspect.

Officers located the crime scene and collected evidence.

Detectives from the APD Violent Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.