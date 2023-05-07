Who's Hiring?
Another Hot Day in the Forecast!

By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The summer -like stretch will continue today, with highs climbing into the low to mid 90′s with some fairly breezy southwest winds blowing at about 15 to 25 mph. Skies will be sunny for the most part, barring any thunderstorms clipping the far southeastern part of the area. Temperatures will once again cool down tonight into the mid 50′s before we warm right back up going into the work week. Our eye is on Tuesday where we could see temperatures hotter than what we will see today. As for the middle part of the week, models are trending away from any decent thunderstorm chances, but the possibility of a couple of scattered thunderstorms remains for Wednesday and Thursday.

