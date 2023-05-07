Who's Hiring?
1 wounded after early morning shooting near downtown Amarillo

One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning near downtown...
One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning near downtown Amarillo.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Saturday morning near downtown Amarillo, officials said.

Amarillo Police Department said about 1:06 a.m. this morning, officers were called about shots fired in the area of Southwest 10th Avenue and Madison Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered a male had been taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

