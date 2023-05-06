Warm Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will run well above average through the weekend. The average high for Amarillo is 77 degrees. The forecast calls for highs near 90 degrees, and lots of sun, into the middle of next week. By Wednesday the next storm system will bring a small chance of showers and a few thunderstorms to the region. The model trend has been away from rain and the forecast will be modified as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.