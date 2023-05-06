Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Warm Weekend

By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will run well above average through the weekend. The average high for Amarillo is 77 degrees. The forecast calls for highs near 90 degrees, and lots of sun, into the middle of next week. By Wednesday the next storm system will bring a small chance of showers and a few thunderstorms to the region. The model trend has been away from rain and the forecast will be modified as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a woman has life-threatening injuries after a rollover early Thursday...
Amarillo police: Woman seriously injured after rollover on I-40
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
A person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit him on Interstate 40 in Amarillo.
1 with life-threatening injuries after hit by vehicle on I-40 in Amarillo
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash south of Panhandle, resulting in...
DPS investigating crash south of Panhandle that left 1 person dead

Latest News

Warm Weekend
Shelden's Cinco de Mayo Forecast 5/5
Shelden's Cinco de Mayo Forecast 5/5
Shelden Web Graphic
Break out the sunscreen!
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Our First Taste of Summer