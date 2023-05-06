Ralls pulls away late to take win over West Texas High

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ralls took down West Texas softball 19-6 on Friday at Tascosa High School.

Ralls was mostly in control throughout the game, going up 7-1 after the fourth inning and threatening to win by run rule.

However, West Texas came back with a big push in the sixth inning. The Lady Comanches scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 7-5 and move within striking distance with one inning to play.

That’s when Ralls really stepped on the gas.

The Lady Rabbits scored a staggering 12 runs in the final inning of play to put the nail in the coffin and take the Game 2 victory and the series.

Ralls will face the winner of Clarendon and Forsan in the next round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.