Palo Duro shutout in Game 1 against Monterey

VIDEO: Palo Duro shutout in Game 1 against Monterey
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Dons fell to Monterey in a 10-0 shutout on Friday night.

Palo Duro had a few chances with runners in scoring position, including a golden opportunity with the bases loaded early on, but could not capitalize and failed to register a run in the loss.

Luckily for the Dons, they’ll return home on Saturday for Game 2 of the series. That matchup will start at noon and be audio streamed live on TPSN. If the Dons are able to win, they’ll force a winner-take-all Game 3 which would take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of the previous game.

