Hot and Sunny Conditions Continue

By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ve gotten our first taste of summer in the area the past couple of days with temperatures approaching 90 with lots of sunshine to go around. After a very warm day today, the theme of summer will continue into the day tomorrow with highs building into the low to mid 90′s for a lot of area. Luckily we will receive some relief at night both tonight and tomorrow night with lows dipping into the 50′s. Monday and Tuesday look similar with upper 80′s and lower 90′s likely before we see a slight cooldown going into the middle part of next week.

