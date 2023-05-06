Who's Hiring?
Clovis Police Department: 1 person dead after crashing during pursuit

The Clovis Police Department responded to a car pursuit yesterday, that resulted in one person...
The Clovis Police Department responded to a car pursuit yesterday, that resulted in one person dead.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Police Department responded to a car pursuit yesterday, that resulted in one person dead.

According to the Clovis Police Department, on Thursday May 4, at around 1:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to a pursuit of a car crossing into New Mexico from Texas on US 60/84.

Officials say the car was a Chrysler PT Cruiser and was fleeing from Texas law enforcement, driving westbound into Clovis.

The car continued into Clovis, crossing Prince and Main street, when the driver failed to make a curve correctly.

Law enforcement states that the vehicle then crossed the median, crossed the eastbound lanes of 1st street, impacted a tree and come to a stop in a small lot.

Clovis Police, Fire and EMS responded to the scene and identified the driver as 33-year-old Manuel Delgado.

Delgado was rescued from the crash and transported to Plains Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The Clovis Police Department and the Curry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this fatal crash.

