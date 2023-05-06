Clarendon unleashes offensive explosion in Game 2 series-clinching victory over West Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clarendon Broncos dominated against West Texas on Friday in a 25-4 victory at Tascosa High School.

After winning 11-1 on Thursday, Clarendon head coach Yancy Malloy seemed unhappy with the performance despite the run-rule Game 1 win.

Game 2 proved what the Broncos were truly capable of in this series.

Clarendon jumped out to a massive lead early in the first inning, putting up 10 runs on the board. However, the team was far from done.

They ended up scoring another 11 runs over the next two innings in a true showcase of their impressive lineup and went on to win the game and the series.

The Broncos will play the winner of New Deal and Sundown in the area round next week.

