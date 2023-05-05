St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church targeted through desecration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several sacramental items were targeted including the alter, the baptismal font and the processional cross.

At this time the Amarillo Police Department is investigating the vandalism at St. Andrew’s. Police believe the suspect broke in through a window in the chapel. They also say the level of offense depends on the dollar amount of damage done to the church.

“I want to make it clear that we are not just praying for ourselves, we are praying for the people who did this. We don’t know why this was done, but obviously they are hurting. We want them to feel God’s love and we hope they find peace,” said Greg Welch, junior warden at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

The church is choosing to stay positive. Last night several members gathered for a prayer service despite the damage done to their sanctuary.

“There was a lot of solidarity and a lot of comfort. I think people had a chance to grieve for what happened. I feel more resolved. We are all about loving each other,” said Barbara Whitton, a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.

St. Andrew’s will continue to have service on Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.