SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Toby Tucker, Austin Sutter and Kamryn Jackson

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Toby Tucker, Austin Sutter and Kamryn Jackson on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Austin Sutter, talks to us about the Amarillo Wranglers’ playoff series!

The Amarillo Wranglers’ Co-owner, Austin Sutter, talks to us about hockey playoffs, how their season ended in that series, and more!

Toby Tucker tells us his reaction on coach Gaylon Selman’s retirement

Toby Tucker, CISD Director of Athletics, talks to us about how busy it is this time of year with spring sports ending, he gives us his reaction on coach Gaylon Selman’s retirement and more!

Kamryn Jackson, tells us about their great start to the playoffs!

Canyon Eagles softball player Kamryn Jackson talks to us about their fresh win against Fabens to advance in playoffs, outscoring them 37-0 in the first 8 innings and more!

