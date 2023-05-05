Who's Hiring?
San Jacinto baseball stars Cade Mills and Andy May sign national letters of intent

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - San Jacinto Christian Academy had two baseball players sign today at the school.

Andy May and Cade Mills each signed on to play college baseball.

Mills will be going to Seminole State College while May is heading to the University of Valley Forge.

“When I went visit Seminole, it was a great spot.” Mills said when speaking on his process of choosing a school. “[I] really liked the coaches, everything about it and it just felt like the right fit for me.”

May moved over from the Dallas area to join San Jacinto just two seasons ago. Now, he’s excited to head to Valley Forge highlighting the coaches at the university as one of the biggest factors in his decision.

“I think it’s like a dream come true to be able to sign with a college.” May said. “I really liked that it was a Christian school and how they were so welcoming and kind to me when I went over there.”

