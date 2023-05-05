Randall defeats Seminole, advances to area round

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KFDA) - Third-ranked team in the state Randall defeated Seminole in the bi-district round with a 9-3 victory on Friday.

It was the Raiders’ 26th win in a row, a streak dating back to before district play began.

Seminole got on the board early with a run in the top of the first. They built on their lead in the top of the fourth with a run from Joshua Lopez.

Randall was quick to erase their lead, though, with a three-run triple from Carson Haffner in the bottom of the fourth to giving the Raiders a 3-2 lead.

They wouldn’t stop there. Blaine Brannon hit an RBI and Mason Gilbert hit two of his own before the inning had ended. Add in a walk when the bases were loaded, and the Raiders exploded for a seven-run inning.

They’d hold that lead until the end to make it a final score of 9-3 for the bi-district title.

Randall will face the winner of Bowie and Fabens in the area round next.

