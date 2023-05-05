Our First Taste of Summer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We will likely see our warmest stretch of the year start in the area today, with lots of sunshine and highs building into the upper 80′s (and lower 90′s for some). The breeze will pick up a little bit out of the southwest during the afternoon/evening; it won’t be too blustery, but it will definitely be noticeable. Sunshine and southwest winds will dominate the region through the weekend, allowing temperatures to approach 90 through the weekend and the beginning of next week. Luckily, the winds won’t be too strong so it will be a very pleasant looking weekend before the storm chance returns to the area for the middle part of next week.

