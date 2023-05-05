Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Man gets 14 years in Jan. 6 case, longest sentence imposed yet

FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kentucky man with a long criminal record was sentenced Friday to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife.

Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors had recommended a prison sentence of 24 years and 6 months for Schwartz, a welder.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta sentenced Schwartz to serve 170 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a woman has life-threatening injuries after a rollover early Thursday...
Amarillo police: Woman seriously injured after rollover on I-40
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
A person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit him on Interstate 40 in Amarillo.
1 with life-threatening injuries after hit by vehicle on I-40 in Amarillo
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash south of Panhandle, resulting in...
DPS investigating crash south of Panhandle that left 1 person dead

Latest News

The Clovis fire that left two children dead Wednesday is being investigated as a homicide....
Clovis house fire that left 2 children dead now investigated as homicide
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet his agency was responding to calls about...
Houston-area Shell chemical plant catches fire
Fort Wayne firefighters were called to a house fire that the homeowner says his riding...
House catches fire after riding lawnmower explodes in backyard
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student, died by suicide and was a victim of...
3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star