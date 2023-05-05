GOOD NEWS: NewsChannel 10 celebrating 70th year on the air

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Birthdays and anniversaries are often celebrated in festive ways and they can bring moments of reflection as people look back over the years.

NewsChannel 10 signed on in the TV business with call letters KFDA back in 1953 and we are celebrating our 70th birthday this year!

“The first time I ever stepped foot in this building, I was in first grade, maybe second grade and it was Freddie the firemen show. They used to do kid shows back then,” said Tim Winn, Chief Engineer at Newschannel10.

Our Chief Engineer Tim Winn has been with the station for nearly 50 of our 70 years, and has experienced some amazing evolution in our industry.

“In 1975 the way we recorded video was on two inch videotape these very large reels,” continues Winn.

“It’s changed a lot Dave, and 30 years that I’ve been in it. It’s gone from a five six and 10 o’clock news to now NewsChannel 10 and Telemundo our sister station, we produce 55 hours of news every week,” says Brent McClure, Station Manager, Newschannel10.

The advancements in the video quality of our graphics and presentations over the decades in Dave’s 40 year career has been simply amazing. The technology in our business has just sky rocketed to enable our current high def levels. TV broadcasts, of course, are where we have come from.

As we marvel at the advancements over our first 70 years, there is also excitement about the future.

“There’s a new thing called next gen TV, you’re starting to see it on your TVs. That’ll be coming up to where I can say Dave, I like your hat, click there, and then I can buy it. It’s totally interactive, like it’s on a web browser almost,” continues McClure.

“because of the newer technology will be next gen TV ready to go with these new transmitters. So that’s a very exciting project you only get to do once in your lifetime,” said Winn.

Technology is just one component, but our future at Newschannel10 really hinges on people.

in this business. It’s the people that you have how you work together. It’s a team. You’ve been here you know we have a really good team,” says Winn.

Now that’s some good news.

