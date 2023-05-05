Who's Hiring?
DPS investigating crash south of Panhandle that left 1 person dead

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash south of Panhandle, resulting in one person dead.
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash south of Panhandle, resulting in one person dead.

According to DPS, earlier today at around 7:10 a.m., about 12 miles south of Panhandle on I-40, a Ford Excursion abruptly veered off the roadway to the right and impacted a drainage ditch, making the car go airborne.

When the car landed, it entered a side skid, rolled over onto the driver’s side and then onto the it’s roof. The car came to rest in the area north of the roadway facing soutwest.

Officials identified the driver as 58-year-old Pelatia Trujillo and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Trujillo was also traveling with 19-year-old Trystiana Trujillo and three other children passengers.

They were all transferred to Amarillo Northwest Texas with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

