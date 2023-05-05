Who's Hiring?
Dove Creek Equine Rescue set to hold Meet a Horse day

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Rescue is inviting the public to come to their Meet a Horse day.

The event, sponsored by Potter/Randall 911 and the People’s Federal Credit Union, will be held tomorrow at Dove Creek Rescue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the event they will have face painting, balloons, bouncy houses, photos with a horse, raffle prizes from local vendors, bake sale, crafts, games and more.

Dove Creek says this event provides the community with the opportunity to have fun and meet their rescue animals.

“We always talk about what a peaceful place this is and how healing it is for humans and horses and it just touches the community and getting them to see what we do is wonderful,” says Dove Rest Equine, Operations Director & Volunteer Coordinator, Ali McEwen.

McEwen says their mission is to provide authentic partnerships with horses and humans who need healing and direction.

“Until you drive down in this Canyon and you actually visually see and then touch what we do, I don’t think you can get the full experience and so people being able to come down, get their hands on it, get their eyes on it. It is a game changer,” says McEwen.

For more information on the event, click here.

