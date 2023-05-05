Who's Hiring?
Discovery Center hosting summer job fair for teachers

The Discovery Center is holding a job fair May 6 for teachers looking to make some extra money...
The Discovery Center is holding a job fair May 6 for teachers looking to make some extra money this summer.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Discovery Center is holding a job fair May 6 for teachers looking to make some extra money this summer.

The Summer Teaching Job Fair will last from 10:00 a.m. until noon Saturday.

The event is a great opportunity for teachers to learn about ways to earn extra income during the summer, and teachers will have the freedom to create their own curriculum, according to a press release.

Teaching commitments are offered for as little as four weeks over the course of the Discovery Center’s eight-week summer program.

“There aren’t many jobs where you can learn, have fun, and make an impact all at the same time, but you get all three working at Camp Discovery,” said Amanda Smith, the education and experience manager.

The job fair is the same day the Discovery Center is offering free admission and popcorn for educators and their families with an educator badge.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

