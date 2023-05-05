Clarendon baseball takes down West Texas in Game 1 of playoff series

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Clarendon Broncos took down the West Texas Comanches on Thursday 11-1 by run rule in five innings.

The Broncos jumped on the Comanches with a five-run third inning that put them out in front and in strong command of the game.

After a scoreless fourth, the Clarendon bats once again woke up in the fifth inning. A two-run triple from Jared Musick really swung the momentum fully in the direction of the Broncos and West Texas never recovered. Three more runs in the inning made it 11-1 and the game was called as Easton Frausto drove in the final RBI to seal the victory.

“Sometimes we gotta get better. We don’t get off the bus very well, just like we did today.” Clarendon baseball head coach Yancy Malloy said of his team going down 1-0 in the first two innings. “You have two choices at that point... You either get up and get going or you let it happen the whole game. This team chose to get up and get going. Thank goodness because I was about to have a heart attack there for a little bit.”

Clarendon and West Texas will play again on Friday at Tascosa High School.

