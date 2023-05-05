Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Caprock falls to Lubbock Cooper in playoff series opener

VIDEO: Caprock falls to Lubbock Cooper in playoff series opener
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock fell to Lubbock-Cooper on Thursday night 3-2 in Game 1 of their playoff series.

It was a solid performance from the Longhorns, hanging with Lubbock-Cooper for the entire game. It was a dominant pitching performance on the mound from both teams, but ultimately the Pirates proved to be too much for Caprock.

The loss will sting for Caprock since it will be the only game they’ll have the opportunity to play at home during this series. They’ll have to travel to Lubbock-Cooper for Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) on Friday, needing two wins to save their season.

Those games will be audio streamed live on TPSN.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Police Department Critical Incident Response Team is working an active scene in east...
Wanted man arrested after active police situation at Stuart Drive near Eastern Street
Amarillo police said a woman has life-threatening injuries after a rollover early Thursday...
Amarillo police: Woman seriously injured after rollover on I-40
Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes released from jail, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows

Latest News

Cade Mills signs to play at Seminole State College.
San Jacinto baseball stars Cade Mills and Andy May sign national letters of intent
Clarendon baseball beats West Texas 11-1 by run rule in five innings.
Clarendon baseball takes down West Texas in Game 1 of playoff series
Ascension Academy state track
Ascension Academy sends 15 athletes to state track meet
If you missed today’s interview’s with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert on the Sports...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with John Doan, James Wells and Lance Lahnert