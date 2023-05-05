Caprock falls to Lubbock Cooper in playoff series opener

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Caprock fell to Lubbock-Cooper on Thursday night 3-2 in Game 1 of their playoff series.

It was a solid performance from the Longhorns, hanging with Lubbock-Cooper for the entire game. It was a dominant pitching performance on the mound from both teams, but ultimately the Pirates proved to be too much for Caprock.

The loss will sting for Caprock since it will be the only game they’ll have the opportunity to play at home during this series. They’ll have to travel to Lubbock-Cooper for Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) on Friday, needing two wins to save their season.

Those games will be audio streamed live on TPSN.

