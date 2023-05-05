Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Canyon Lawn and Garden Expo featuring speakers on native plants, land management

Several educational speakers will be at the second annual Randall County Lawn and Garden Expo...
Several educational speakers will be at the second annual Randall County Lawn and Garden Expo in Canyon Saturday.(kfda)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several educational speakers will be at the second annual Randall County Lawn and Garden Expo in Canyon Saturday.

The free event will be held by the Randall County Extension Office from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the Square in downtown Canyon May 6.

The public can bring lawn chairs to the expo and hear about what plants grow in the Panhandle and how to care for them.

Topics attendees can hear about include landscaping with drought tolerant native plants, water conservation and small acre management, soil quality and more, according to organizers.

There will also be vendors, food trucks and a giveaway.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police said a woman has life-threatening injuries after a rollover early Thursday...
Amarillo police: Woman seriously injured after rollover on I-40
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
Amarillo Police Department responding to crash, traffic lanes being affected
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
Latoi Mckinley Johnson
Amarillo police: Man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges in custody
A family of an eighth-grade student is seeking $10 million after he was reportedly forced to...
Family seeking $10M from school after son forced to play cotton-picking game

Latest News

Route 66
Ruben on the Road: Taking a look at the rich history behind Route 66
The Amarillo Police Department responded to a shots fired call earlier today, that resulted in...
Amarillo Police Department: Juvenile wounded in afternoon shooting on Belleview
NewsChannel 10 celebrating 70th year on the air
GOOD NEWS: NewsChannel 10 celebrating 70th year on the air
Dalhart ISD Bond
Dalhart ISD proposes $50 million bond for new campus