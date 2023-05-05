Canyon Lawn and Garden Expo featuring speakers on native plants, land management

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several educational speakers will be at the second annual Randall County Lawn and Garden Expo in Canyon Saturday.

The free event will be held by the Randall County Extension Office from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the Square in downtown Canyon May 6.

The public can bring lawn chairs to the expo and hear about what plants grow in the Panhandle and how to care for them.

Topics attendees can hear about include landscaping with drought tolerant native plants, water conservation and small acre management, soil quality and more, according to organizers.

There will also be vendors, food trucks and a giveaway.

