Break out the sunscreen!

After a week’s worth of rain chances and cooler temperatures, sunshine and heat are back! For your weekend, drier conditions will persist, but recent rainfall and calmer winds will curb the worst fire danger off to the west, in drier areas. Highs are expected to range from the 80°s to mid 90°s for much of the area, with hotter conditions further southeast with abundant sunshine for all. We’ll stay dry and hot through Wednesday next week, however, an incoming system could begin to draw thunderstorm chances back into the forecast, with more rainfall and cooler conditions expected past next weekend.

