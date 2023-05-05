Ascension Academy sends 15 athletes to state track meet
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Thursday morning, Ascension Academy had a send off for its track and field athletes to the TAPPS state track meet in Waco, Tx at Panther Stadium at Midway ISD. They sent 15 athletes to the state meet, 12 girls and 3 boys.
Below is a list of the athletes competing:
Elijah Lara- Triple Jump , 110H, 300H
Wes Brantley- 800
Eli Chow- Discus
Kathleen Bartley- Pole Vault
Harper Cowen- Pole Vault
Mia Crawford- High Jump
Kyndall Osborn- 400
Gabbie Parker- 100
Audrina Pennington- 400
Jennie Smith- 200
Abi Stubby-Kern- 800, 3200
Mya Velasquez- 100H, 300H
4x100 - Amryn Cowen, Sophia Hall, Gabbie Parker, Whitney Williams
4x200 - Amryn Cowen, Kyndall Osburn, Sophia Hall, Jennie Smith
4x400 - Jennie Smith, Mya Velazquez, Gabbie Parker, Mia Crawford
