Ascension Academy sends 15 athletes to state track meet

Ascension Academy state track
Ascension Academy state track(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - On Thursday morning, Ascension Academy had a send off for its track and field athletes to the TAPPS state track meet in Waco, Tx at Panther Stadium at Midway ISD. They sent 15 athletes to the state meet, 12 girls and 3 boys.

Below is a list of the athletes competing:

Elijah Lara- Triple Jump , 110H, 300H

Wes Brantley- 800

Eli Chow- Discus

Kathleen Bartley- Pole Vault

Harper Cowen- Pole Vault

Mia Crawford- High Jump

Kyndall Osborn- 400

Gabbie Parker- 100

Audrina Pennington- 400

Jennie Smith- 200

Abi Stubby-Kern- 800, 3200

Mya Velasquez- 100H, 300H

4x100 - Amryn Cowen, Sophia Hall, Gabbie Parker, Whitney Williams

4x200 - Amryn Cowen, Kyndall Osburn, Sophia Hall, Jennie Smith

4x400 - Jennie Smith, Mya Velazquez, Gabbie Parker, Mia Crawford

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

