Amarillo school district announces 2022-2023 teachers of the year

Two Amarillo school district teachers were announced as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year...
Two Amarillo school district teachers were announced as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year winners Friday morning.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Two Amarillo school district teachers were announced as the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year winners Friday morning.

At the annual Lamar Lively Teacher of the Year Breakfast, Amarillo Independent School District named South Georgia Elementary School’s Beth Talley as the Elementary Teacher of the Year and Austin Middle School’s Chelsey Dosher as the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

All finalists attended the event along with their school administration.

The announcement was made at the Polk Street United Methodist Church Great Hall.

