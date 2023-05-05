Amarillo Public Library hosting exhibit, programs on human migration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Downtown Amarillo Public Library will feature a traveling exhibition and programs on human migration starting Monday.

“World on the Move: 250,000 Years of Human Migration” is free and open to the public from May 8 through June 16 during regular library hours.

The exhibit presents case studies from many cultures and history to expand the conversation on migration and displacement, according to a press release.

The exhibition was developed by the American Anthropological Association and the Smithsonian’s Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage.

A supporting program, “First Peoples Film Series,” will also be playing at the Southwest Branch Library on Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. from May 7 through June 8.

In partnership with Panhandle PBS, the series shows how humans reached each continent and what research has discovered about pre-modern human migration.

Other additional supporting programs, including a multi-cultural fair, resource fair, and First Peoples interactive map, will also be hosted at the downtown library from May through June.

