Amarillo police: 15-year-old arrested in Thursday shooting on Belleview
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a 15-year-old was arrested after one person was wounded in a shooting yesterday on Belleview.
Amarillo Police Department said about 4:06 p.m., officers were called to shots fired near Sam Houston Jr. High School.
A young man was shot and had non life-threatening injuries.
Today, APD said the suspect, identified as a 15-year-old, and arrested.
He was booked in jail at the Youth Center of the High Plains for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
APD said this was a joint investigation between neighborhood police officers, patrol officers, school liaison, PACE, and juvenile investigators.
