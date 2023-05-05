Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police: 15-year-old arrested in Thursday shooting on Belleview

A 15-year-old was arrested after one person was wounded in a shooting yesterday on Belleview.
A 15-year-old was arrested after one person was wounded in a shooting yesterday on Belleview.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a 15-year-old was arrested after one person was wounded in a shooting yesterday on Belleview.

Amarillo Police Department said about 4:06 p.m., officers were called to shots fired near Sam Houston Jr. High School.

A young man was shot and had non life-threatening injuries.

Today, APD said the suspect, identified as a 15-year-old, and arrested.

He was booked in jail at the Youth Center of the High Plains for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

APD said this was a joint investigation between neighborhood police officers, patrol officers, school liaison, PACE, and juvenile investigators.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

