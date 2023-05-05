Who's Hiring?
From Active To Quiet

By Kevin Selle
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a couple of active evenings the forecast is more quiet, and warm, through the weekend. The high temperature for this time of year in Amarillo is 77 degrees. We’ll see temperatures running 10 degrees and higher through the weekend and the first part of next week. No rain is in the forecast until the middle of next week, and that is a small chance at this point. Beyond the 7-day there is an interesting features that, at this point, has a better chance for rain next weekend. Still many days (and many changes) away.

