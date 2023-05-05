1 with life-threatening injuries after hit by vehicle on I-40 in Amarillo
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A person has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit him on Interstate 40 in Amarillo.
Amarillo Police Department said about 6:48 a.m. Friday morning, officers were called about a crash involving a person in the area of the 3400 block of west I-40.
A male was trying to cross the highway and was struck by a vehicle.
He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, westbound traffic lanes are affected as police investigate the crash.
